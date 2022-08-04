Share
Some Fans Call for Boycott as 'The View' Hires Former Trump Staffer as Co-Host

 By The Associated Press  August 4, 2022 at 10:58am
ABC’s “The View” has named two Republicans — Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — as regular panelists on the daytime talk show.

Farah Griffin fills the chair left empty when Meghan McCain left last summer after four years on the show. Farah Griffin is a communications strategist who worked as a spokeswoman at the Pentagon and for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the last administration.

Navarro, a familiar face as a frequent guest host of “The View” since 2015, was officially named as an addition to the show’s group of five hosts.

“The View” took its time replacing McCain, spending a year with conservative guest hosts in informal on-air tryouts. Farah Griffin appeared 29 times.

“If there’s one thing that I believe, it’s that there’s more that unites this country than divides it,” Farah Griffin said.

“I think we can demonstrate at this table what our elected leaders often can’t, which is disagreeing but doing so respectfully and doing so in a fact-based manner. We don’t need any of these conspiracies and lies that have taken up so much of news.”

Farah Griffin, who is also a CNN contributor, quit the Trump administration after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion. She said the last two years have been turbulent for her.

“I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to do so daily,” she said. “It changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I’m estranged from family members, but I have to say this: I am so proud to have found my voice.”

Not everyone is quick to turn the page, and there’s a social media campaign to boycott “The View” because of her hiring, with some fans unwilling to forgive the new host’s work for Trump.

Do you watch "The View"?

On “The View,” lead host Whoopi Goldberg refuses to even say Trump’s name.

Farah Griffin told her co-hosts, who also include Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sarah Haines, that she knew it was “going to get sporting sometimes.”

“It’s going to get more than sporting,” Hostin replied.

Navarro has worked for GOP figures John McCain and Jeb Bush.

She said she was pleased to be joining the show officially, even if it means a commute from her home in Miami.

“We’re finally putting a ring on it,” she said.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation