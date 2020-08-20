SECTIONS
Fauci Recovering After Undergoing Surgery

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on July 31, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Kevin Dietsch / Pool / Getty ImagesDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on July 31, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 20, 2020 at 9:36am
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a growth from his vocal cord that was causing a noticeably raspy voice.

Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, underwent outpatient surgery for the polyp and was home and resting, an institute spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, gives regular public advice via media interviews and webcasts, most recently one on Wednesday afternoon.

Polyps are bumps that can form on the vocal cords and cause hoarseness.

Fauci said in an interview with the Economic Club of Washington this spring that he had an irritated throat after a bout of winter flu.

“I probably have a polyp there,” he said at the time, adding that “the only way you’re going to make it get better is to keep your mouth shut. But that’s not in the cards right now.”

CNN first reported the surgery.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







