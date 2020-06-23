SECTIONS
FBI Reveals Harmless Truth About 'Noose' in Bubba Wallace's Garage

Bubba Wallace (43) competes in the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020, in Talladega, Alabama.Chris Graythen / Getty ImagesBubba Wallace (43) competes in the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020, in Talladega, Alabama. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 23, 2020 at 2:29pm
The alleged noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday as they announced there will be no charges filed in an incident involving NASCAR’s only full-time black driver.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said its investigation determined “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

A crew member for Richard Petty Motorsports discovered the rope on Sunday at the Alabama race track. NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate.

They determined no federal crime was committed.

The statement said the garage stall was assigned to Wallace last week in advance of the race scheduled for Sunday but held on Monday because of rain.

Through video it was discovered the rope “was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

The agencies said the evidence did not support federal charges.

NASCAR said in a statement that “the FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”

The Wood Brothers Racing team said one of its employees informed the team he recalled “seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall,” when NASCAR raced at Talladega in October. The team said it immediately alerted NASCAR and assisted the investigation.

Wallace, a 26-year-old Alabama native, successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

