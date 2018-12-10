‘Fearless Girl’ statue gets new permanent home

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Fearless Girl” statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The statue was removed on Nov. 27 from its spot opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” and unveiled at its new location Monday.

The hands-on-hips bronze statue was intended as a temporary display when the Boston-based State Street Global Advisors installed it in March 2017 to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards.

Tourists flocked to a traffic island for selfies with the 4-foot (130-centimeter) bronze celebrity. City officials said the crowds were causing a traffic hazard.

The bull will join the Fearless Girl at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.