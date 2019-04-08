SECTIONS
Business and Money Politics WJ Wire
Print

Fed Puts Forward Proposals To Modify Bank Regulations

Jerome PowellSusan Walsh / APIn this March 20, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington. The Federal Reserve is putting forward two proposals to modify regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis that the banking industry complained were too restrictive. (Susan Walsh / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 8, 2019 at 12:31pm
Modified April 8, 2019 at 2:39pm
Print

The Federal Reserve on Monday put forward two proposals to modify regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis that the banking industry complained were too restrictive.

The proposed regulatory changes were approved on a 4-1 vote with Fed board member Lael Brainard opposing the changes.

She said they “would weaken important safeguards” put in place after the crisis.

The measures will not go into effect until after a public comment period ends this summer and could be modified based on those comments.

One proposal deals with liquidity, the amount of funds a bank must maintain that would be readily available in times of crisis.

TRENDING: Trump Reportedly Preparing New Executive Orders To Clamp Down on Illegal Immigration

The other would loosen the frequency that some foreign and domestic banks would be required to submit “living wills,” the documents that show how a failed bank would wind down operations.

The proposed changes are being put forward to update regulations following congressional passage of a measure to loosen some of the requirements imposed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.

The Dodd-Frank Act had been passed in response to the financial crisis.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump had attacked the 2010 law, arguing that it was a disaster because it was depressing the number of loans banks could make and thus slowing economic growth.

Randal Quarles, Trump’s choice for the job of Fed vice chairman for bank supervision, said that the proposals put out for public comment on Monday regarding foreign banks were in line with proposals the Fed put forward last fall dealing with domestic banks.

“The proposals seek to increase the efficiency of the firms without compromising the strong resiliency of the financial sector,” Quarles said.

But Brainard argued that the proposals would increase risks for the financial system and were not needed.

“I see no change in the financial environment that would require us to weaken protections that are vital to a safe and sound financial system and ensure large banks — and not taxpayers — are on the hook” during a financial crisis, Brainard said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Singapore seizes more pangolin scales in week’s 2nd bust
Asian shares mixed amid world tensions, worries about growth
Angels rally for 11-8 win over Brewers after Trout gets hurt
Japan’s emperor and empress celebrate 60 years of marriage
Israel’s Netanyahu appears headed toward 5th term as PM
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×