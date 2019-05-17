SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Trump on Immigration

TrumpJacquelyn Martin / APIn this April 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif. A federal judge on Friday, May 17, 2019, in California will consider a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to tap billions of dollars from the Defense and Treasury departments to build his prized border wall with Mexico. Twenty states brought one lawsuit; the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, brought the other. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

By AP Reports
Published May 17, 2019 at 9:11am
Modified May 17, 2019 at 11:33am
Print

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration acted in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner when it sought to end an Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2 to 1 that the Trump administration violated federal statute when it tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program without adequately explaining why.

The ruling overturns a lower court ruling a judge in Maryland made last year, which Trump had previously praised via Twitter.

Friday’s ruling will not have any immediate effect as other federal courts have already ordered that DACA be kept in place.

The 4th Circuit ruling said the Department of Homeland Security did not “adequately account” for how ending the DACA program would affect the hundreds of thousands of young people who “structured their lives” around the program.

TRENDING: Trump Administration Pulls $1B from California

“This ruling is the result of a long and valiant battle that our Dreamers have endured in their struggle to keep their families together,” Lizette Olmos said.

Olmos is a spokeswoman for Casa de Maryland, the lead plaintiff in the case.

Trump and his Justice Department have argued that the Obama administration acted unlawfully when it implemented DACA.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Do you support Trump's policy on immigration?

Preserving DACA is a top Democratic priority, but discussions between Trump and Democrats on the issue have gone nowhere.

Trump’s latest immigration plan, unveiled Thursday, does not address what to do about the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that “every single time that we have put forward or anyone else has put forward any type of immigration plan that has included DACA it’s failed.”

DACA’s fate could be decided by the Supreme Court, which is weighing the Trump administration’s appeals of other federal court rulings.

The justices have set no date to take action.

RELATED: Washington Limits Exemptions for Measles Vaccines

If the high court decides it wants to hear the appeals, arguments would not take place before the fall.

That means a decision is not expected until 2020, which could come in the thick of next year’s presidential contest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Saudis say they don’t want war, but will defend themselves
Swiss vote on whether to adopt the EU’s tighter gun rules
Eagles’ Chris Long announces retirement after 11 NFL seasons
Trout hits milestone homer to lead Angels over Royals 6-3
Morrison thanks Australians for surprise election victory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×