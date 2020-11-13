Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Federal Court Refuses To Toss Nearly 10,000 Late Mail-In Ballots in Battleground State

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty ImagesDetroit election workers count absentee ballots for the 2020 general election on Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 13, 2020 at 11:49am
P Share Print

Republicans suffered setbacks in court challenges over the presidential election in three battleground states on Friday.

A federal appeals court rejected an effort to block about 9,300 mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania.

The judges cited the “vast disruption” and “unprecedented challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic as they upheld the three-day extension.

U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith said “the lawfully cast vote of every citizen must count.”

The ruling involves a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to accept mail-in ballots through Friday, Nov. 6, due to the pandemic and concerns about postal service delays.

TRENDING: Bob Ehrlich: 12 Warnings for Trump Supporters if Biden Survives the Courts and the Recounts

Republicans have also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the issue. However, there are not enough late-arriving ballots to change the results in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden won the state by about 60,000 votes out of 6.8 million cast.

The Trump campaign or Republican surrogates have filed more than 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania as they seek to reclaim the state’s 20 electoral votes.

In Michigan, a judge on Friday refused to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results, rejecting claims the city had committed fraud and tainted the count with its handling of absentee ballots.

Do you think late mail-in ballots should be counted?

It’s the third time a judge has declined to intervene in a statewide count that shows Biden up by more than 140,000 votes.

And in Arizona, a judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking the inspection of ballots in metro Phoenix after the campaign’s lawyers acknowledged the small number of ballots at issue wouldn’t change the outcome of the state’s election.

The campaign had sought a postponement of Maricopa County’s certification of election results until ballots containing overvotes — instances in which people voted for more candidates than permitted — were inspected.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







GOP Captures Another Democratic House Seat in Deep Blue State
Federal Fugitive Who Fire-Bombed Elderly Man's Home Captured After 50 Years On the Run
As Dem Governors Shut Down Their States Again, Many Reject Another Crippling Lockdown
'Golden Boy' of Green Bay Packers Dynasty Dies at 84
Federal Court Refuses To Toss Nearly 10,000 Late Mail-In Ballots in Battleground State
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×