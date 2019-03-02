SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Federer wins Dubai Championships, reaches 100 career titles

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 9:31am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 10:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer’s staggering list of achievements in tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Jimmy Connors is the other male player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.

By beating a player nearly half his age in just 69 minutes, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan — when he was 19.

Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

“It’s an absolute dream come true right now,” Federer said on the court.

As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight wins at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals titles and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks — including 237 straight.

In a battle of the generations, Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

Federer broke serve in the first game and took the first set on his fourth set point.

The second set was more even, but Tsitsipas made the first big mistake in dumping an easy shot into the net to loose serve for 5-4. Federer held serve to love to join Connors in the century club.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Royals All-Star Perez faces likelihood of Tommy John surgery
The Latest: Sanders says his campaign built to beat Trump
Trump Has CPAC Crowd Chanting ‘USA’ After His Electrifying 2020 Prediction
JetBlue’s Black History Display Showcased A Convicted Cop Killer
Official: Taliban target army corps, killing 23 soldiers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×