Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A powerful union boss who has held a tight grip on construction jobs and politics in the Philadelphia region and beyond has been indicted in an FBI probe along with a city councilman and at least six others.

Federal prosecutors say Johnny “Doc” Dougherty (DAHK’-ur-tee) used union funds as “his own personal bank account.”

Dougherty leads the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, along with the city’s Building Trades Council. He has been at the helm of the century-old electricians union for 25 years.

Dougherty is credited with helping Mayor Jim Kenney win office in 2015, the same year his brother, Kevin Dougherty, won a seat on the state Supreme Court. City Councilman Bobby Henon is also charged.

During the long-running investigation, Dougherty has denied any wrongdoing.

His lawyer had no immediate comment.

