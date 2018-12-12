Ferris State’s Campbell leads AP D-II All-America team

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.
Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell, who has led the Bulldogs to the national championship game, highlights The Associated Press Division II All-America team along with two of his teammates.
Campbell, a junior, has passed for 2,832 and 26 touchdowns and run for 1,338 and 20 scores, leading Ferris State to a 15-0 record heading into the D-II championship game against Valdosta State on Saturday. Campbell was joined on the first team by teammates Devon Johnson, an offensive lineman, and Delon Stephenson, a defensive back.
Valdosta State sophomore Rogan Wells was the second-team quarterback. Notre Dame (Ohio)’s Jaleel McLaughlin, who has run for 2,421 yards, also made the first team.
Advertisement - story continues below
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TRENDING: Chinese Military Official Urges Government to Attack US Navy
Quarterback — Jayru Campbell, junior, Ferris State
Running backs — Gabe Watson, junior, Sioux Falls; Jaleel McLaughlin, freshman, Notre Dame (Ohio)
Advertisement - story continues below
Linemen — Trey Pipkins, senior, Sioux Falls; Jeremy King, senior, Valdosta State; Tyler Drob, senior, West Chester; James Moore, senior, Central Washington; Devon Johnson, senior, Ferris State
Tight end — Erik Henneman, junior, Lindenwood
Wide receivers — Trey Brock, senior, Hillsdale; Brody Oliver, senior, Colorado School of Mines
All-purpose player — Dominque Ramsey, sophomore, Texas A&M-Commerce
Kicker — Kristov Martinez, senior, Texas A&M-Commerce
Advertisement - story continues below
DEFENSE
Linemen — Markus Jones, senior, Angelo State; Chris Garrett, sophomore, Concordia-St. Paul; Sha’huan Williams, junior, Notre Dame (Ohio); Cardell Rawlings, senior, Wingate
Linebackers — Brandon Payer, senior, Colorado State Pueblo; Jose Delgado, senior, Fort Hays State; Tyler Morrisey, senior, West Chester
Backs — Lamont McPhatter II, junior, California (Pa.); Gunner Olszewski, senior, Bemidji State; Marcus Haskins, redshirt freshman; Concordia-St. Paul; Delon Stephenson, junior, Ferris State
Advertisement - story continues below
Punter — Cody Mills, senior, Delta State
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Rogan Wells, sophomore, Valdosta State
Advertisement - story continues below
Running backs — Wes Hills, senior, Slippery Rock; Cameron Mayberry, junior, Colorado School of Mines
Linemen — Steve Gaviglia, senior, Slippery Rock; LaVonne Gauthney, senior, Valdosta State; Justin Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Evan Heim, junior, Minnesota State; Deon Sheppard, senior, Tarleton State
Tight end — Qua Boyd, senior, West Alabama
Wide receivers — Chad Hovasse, senior, Adams State; Shane Zylstra, junor, Minnesota State
Advertisement - story continues below
All-purpose player — Lawrence Woods, sophomore, Truman State
Kicker — Jonas Schenderlein, senior, Concordia-St. Paul
DEFENSE
Linemen — Diquan Gilbert, senior, West Chester; James Prater Jr., senior, Ashland; Kevin Petit-Frere, senior, LIU-Post; Austen Eskew, senior, Northwest Missouri State
Advertisement - story continues below
Linebackers — Aaron Berry, senior, Azusa Pacific; J.T. Hassell, senior, Florida Tech; Dominic Cizauskas, junior, Glenville State
Backs — Brian Williams, senior, Davenport; Devin Hafford, junior, Tarleton State; Ravarius Rivers, junior, Valdosta State; Joshua Simmons, senior, Limestone
Punter — Isaac Parks, sophomore, UNC-Pembroke
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.