Film details new research on evolution of whales, elephants

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Origin stories aren’t just for comic-book superheroes, as a new film about the evolution of whales, elephants and other animals intends to show.

PBS said Friday that the two-hour documentary will highlight the work of new discoveries from leading scientists worldwide.

With the working title “When Whales Walked: A Deep Time Journey,” the program also will focus on crocodiles and birds. It’s being done in partnership with the Smithsonian Channel and Smithsonian Institution.

The film will debut on PBS this summer, with the air date and time to be announced.

