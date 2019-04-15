SECTIONS
WJ Wire World News
Print

Historical Notre Dame Cathedral Catches Fire, Catastrophic Damage

By AP Reports
Published April 15, 2019 at 10:31am
Modified April 15, 2019 at 11:02am
Print

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Flames and black smoke were seen shooting from the base of the medieval church’s spire on Monday.

The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.

TRENDING: Border Crisis by the Numbers: Here’s What the Democrats Aren’t Telling You About Immigration

French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is “potentially linked” to the renovation work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Nations express solidarity with France after Notre Dame fire
The Latest: No French trees big enough to rebuild roof
Fire under control, attention turns to Notre Dame’s future
Asian shares advance as Shanghai rebounds from early losses
Walmart partners with Kidbox styling service for kids
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×