Share
News

Countless Livelihoods Lost as Shopping Complex Housing 1,400 Outlets Burns to the Ground

 By The Associated Press  May 12, 2024 at 11:56am
Share

A major fire broke out Sunday morning in a vast shopping complex in the Polish capital that housed some 1,400 shops and service outlets and where many of the vendors were from Vietnam.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen rising over the vast area.

The fire department said that more than 80% of the Marywilska 44 shopping complex burned in the Bialoleka district of Warsaw, and that the roof caved in.

Police reported no injuries, but traders were in despair at the loss of their livelihoods.

The Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported that some Vietnamese vendors wanted to enter to save their goods from the complex, but were blocked by security guards.

Trending:
Judge Engoron Under Investigation for What Happened Before Slapping Trump with $454 Million Fine

The Association of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in Poland said the blaze meant “great financial losses for merchants,” calling it a “terrible tragedy for thousands of merchants and their families.”

Chemical and environmental rescue specialists were among the large numbers of rescue officials who took part in the operation.

Authorities sent a text message warning Warsaw residents about the fire, and telling them to stay home with the windows closed.

Mirbud, an industrial construction company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, owns the shopping center.

Would you like to see a resurgence of shopping malls?

Warsaw police said it had begun investigating the blaze, which began at around 3:30 a.m. local time, but hadn’t yet determined the cause.

The Warsaw city administration planned on Monday to discuss financial support for the small traders whose livelihoods were destroyed.

Shopping centers and large shops are usually closed on Sunday because of a ban on trade imposed by the previous government, which had close ties to the Catholic church.

However, small business owners are exempt from the ban, and many of the small shops at the center worked on Sundays.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Amazon Under Investigation for Self-Driving Vehicle Units
Judge Judy Files Defamation Suit, Makes It Clear Things Won't Be Cheap: 'It's Going to Cost You'
Airlines Suing Biden Administration, Warn His Newest Move Will 'Greatly Confuse Customers ... Complicate the Buying Process'
Rocky Mountain Town Prepares for 'Last Stand' Against Intense Wildfire
Artist Expelled from Singing Contest Hours Before Finale, Will Likely Face Charges
See more...

Conversation