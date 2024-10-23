Share
News
People line up outside the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building during the first day of Wisconsin's in-person absentee voting in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
People line up outside the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building during the first day of Wisconsin's in-person absentee voting in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (Morry Gash / AP)

First Day of Absentee Voting Overwhelms System in Battleground Wisconsin

 By The Associated Press  October 23, 2024 at 8:30am
Share

More than 97,000 people in Wisconsin cast absentee ballots in person on the first day they could, leading to long waits at some polling sites that were made worse by an overwhelmed computer system that clerks use to process ballots.

Republicans and Democrats have been pushing voters to cast ballots early, leading to the surge and reports of people waiting in line for hours at clerks’ offices and other polling places around the state Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Wednesday that 97,436 people voted in-person on Tuesday. That is up from 79,774 who cast ballots on opening day of in-person voting in 2020.

As of Wednesday, 475,460 absentee ballots had been returned, including those sent by mail and cast in person.

There are more than 3.5 million registered voters in Wisconsin, but voters can register and vote on Election Day.

The larger-than-expected outpouring of voters Tuesday caused a slowdown of the WisVote system that some clerks use to print a label that is placed on the outside of an in-person absentee ballot, said the elections commission, which noted that staff worked quickly to increase system capacity.

“We went in, increased our server space and are planning to increase it a little more assuming that past is prologue and we will have other days that will exceed this one,” said Ann Jacobs, the commission’s Democratic chair.

She put a positive spin on the delay, calling the large turnout that resulted in the problem “terrific.”

“Lots of people came out,” Jacobs said. “The system slowed. It never went all the way down, but it did slow quite a bit. We’re pretty confident it won’t happen again.”

Are you confident that the election will run smoothly?

Scott McDonell, the Dane County clerk, said he wasn’t surprised by the high level of first-day voters given that it has also happened in other states this year.

Wisconsin is one of a small number of battleground states where the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump could go either way. That has resulted in massive spending by both sides in the state, encouragement to vote early, and numerous visits from the candidates and their surrogates.

“These were all the voters who had their mind made up for some time,” McDonell said. “I think we saw across the state more Republicans voting early, which is a good thing.”

Voters in Wisconsin don’t register by party, so it’s impossible to know how many Republicans and Democrats have returned ballots so far.

McDonell predicted that turnout will be high for a couple of days and then slow down. He recommended that voters wait a couple of days to vote in person.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




First Day of Absentee Voting Overwhelms System in Battleground Wisconsin
Local Residents Refuse to Let Wooden Boat Full of Muslim Refugees Land
School's Homecoming Victory Turns to Tragedy as Gunfire Breaks Out at Celebration; Multiple Dead, More Wounded
Road Shutout at Big Ten Matchup Breaks 30-Year Record
Student Unions Dissolved Following Police Raid in Ivory Coast, Arrest of 17 Suspects
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation