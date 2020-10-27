Login
First Lady Delivers Stark Warning in Swing State Campaign Stop: Biden Would 'Destroy America'

First Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a campaign event in Atglen, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 27, 2020.Gabriella Audi / AFP via Getty ImagesFirst Lady Melania Trump speaks to President Trump's supporters at a campaign event in Atglen, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 27, 2020. (Gabriella Audi / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 27, 2020 at 1:57pm
Melania Trump slammed Joe Biden, Democrats and the media on Tuesday during her first solo stop of the 2020 campaign, pushing her husband’s reelection message in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The First Lady defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and accused Democrats of trying to “put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being.”

Mrs. Trump also denounced what she called Biden’s “socialist agenda” and criticized media coverage of “idle gossip and palace intrigue” in the White House.

Biden’s policies “will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years,” she said.

“We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish.”

The First Lady recently recovered from what she has described as a mild case of COVID-19.

She called herself a “worried mother and wife” who knows “there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy.”

She touted her husband’s handling of the virus and said his administration “chooses to keep moving forward during this pandemic, not backward,” insisting that schools, restaurants and businesses have learned to operate safely during the pandemic.

“We don’t close down and hide in fear. We get to work to find real and lasting solutions,” she said.

The event 50 miles west of Philadelphia drew hundreds of supporters who gathered in a converted barn typically used for wedding receptions.

Afterward, the First Lady stopped at a local Republican headquarters where she thanked envelope-stuffing campaign volunteers with pizza and soda.

“Let’s hope we win Pennsylvania,” she said.

Mrs. Trump spoke one day after the president held three rallies in Pennsylvania, a state that helped deliver him the White House in 2016 and one that is key to his reelection bid.

Polls show a tight race in the state between Trump and Biden, who also visited the state on Monday.

President Trump and the First Lady flew together on Marine One from the White House to Joint Base Andrews before boarding planes for separate campaign trips.

“I’d like to go with her and be with her,” Trump said. “She’s going to make a speech in Pennsylvania. That’s great. She does very well, very popular.”

