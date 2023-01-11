Flights Across the US Abruptly Grounded After FAA Announcement

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast and airlines said that they were aware of the situation and beginning to suspend flights.

The agency said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said in a statement. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Shortly after 7 a.m., it issued a statement declaring a “pause” on “all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time.”

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet.

The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage.

All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

