Parler Share
News
A passenger plane lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in December.
A passenger plane lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, in December. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Flights Across the US Abruptly Grounded After FAA Announcement

 By The Associated Press  January 11, 2023 at 4:38am
Parler Share

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast and airlines said that they were aware of the situation and beginning to suspend flights.

The agency said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said in a statement. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

Trending:
Arrest Warrant Issued for Donald Trump, But There's One Big Problem: Report

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Shortly after 7 a.m., it issued a statement declaring a “pause” on “all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time.”

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet.

The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

Related:
Eight In Ten Would Work During Vacation If It Meant They Could Extend Their Trip

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage.

All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Flights Across the US Abruptly Grounded After FAA Announcement
Pentagon Announces Ukrainian Troops Are Coming to Heartland America for Training
House Intelligence Leader Makes Move After Biden Classified Document Discovery - 'Damage Assessment' Requested
World Economic Forum Boasts About 'Record Participation' of Global Elites but Keeps Davos Guest List a Secret
'A Turning Point': Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sworn in as Governor of Arkansas
See more...

Conversation