WJ Wire
Flood watches, evacuation orders as storm hits California

A pedestrian makes their way across an overpass under a dramatic sunrise during the early morning commute in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By AP Reports
at 10:19pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping California has prompted flash-flood watches and evacuations in areas stripped bare by devastating wildfires.

The storm that began moving in Friday night is expected to bring up to 4 inches of rain in some areas, winds gusting to 80 mph, 10-foot waves and up to 10 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

A flash-flood watch is in place through Saturday morning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area and much of the Central Coast.

Evacuations have been ordered or recommended for many areas of Northern and Southern California that were hit by wildfires in recent months. Authorities fear that an inch of rain an hour could send fire debris, mud and boulders sluicing down denuded hillsides.

The National Weather Service says more rain and snow could arrive with cold weather systems on Sunday and Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

