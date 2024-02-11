Share
News

Following Sharp Increase in Violent Incidents, Curfew Placed on Migrant Shelters

 By The Associated Press  February 11, 2024 at 2:03pm
Share

New York is expanding a curfew to additional migrant shelters after violent incidents attributed to migrant shelter residents gained national attention in recent weeks.

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration will impose an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 20 migrant shelters starting Monday, after initially placing the restrictions at four other locations, The Daily News reports.

The curfew impacts about 3,600 migrants, with the largest of the emergency centers housing roughly 1,000 migrants in Long Island City, Queens. City officials initially placed a curfew on four shelters last month in response to neighborhood complaints.

The additional curfews come after a spate of migrant-related violence and crime has prompted increasingly dire rhetoric from city and police officials.

A 15-year-old teen from Venezuela was arrested Friday for opening fire in Times Square while fleeing from police after being stopped by security for suspected shoplifting. The shooting injured a tourist from Brazil.

Trending:
Fani Willis' Behavior Now So Outrageously Bad US Marshals Forced to Act Against Her

A video showing a group of migrants brawling with police in Times Square last month also went viral and led to several arrests.

The total of 24 migrant shelters now subject to the restrictions represents a fraction of the more than 200 such facilities the city operates to house some 66,000 newly arrived asylum seekers. The city’s traditional homeless shelters have long had similar curfews.

Spokespersons for the mayor’s office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

But Kayla Mamelak, an Adams spokesperson, told the Daily News that broadening the curfew would “allow for more efficient capacity management for migrants in the city’s care.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Multiple Shots Reported Before Service at Joel Osteen's Church, Police Responding
Following Sharp Increase in Violent Incidents, Curfew Placed on Migrant Shelters
US Customs and Border Protection Dog Alerts Authorities to Bag, Investigation Finds Creepy Cargo
Child Rapists Will Face Castration Under Country's New Law
Infant Found Dead at Scene with Apparent Burns, Mother Charged After Disturbing Story Comes Out
See more...

Conversation