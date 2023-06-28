Former Patriots, Ravens, Texans QB Dies at Age 35

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who went on to play for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.

Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.

Update: We have confirmation of next of kin notification. The victim is identified as 35-year old Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing. https://t.co/XP7l2rqJkP — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) June 27, 2023

Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website Tuesday.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/cpo3WcjMoj — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 27, 2023

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett,” Yurachek posted on Twitter.

Mallett played for the University of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career at Arkansas. He passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Mallett was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.

New England coach Bill Belichick said he was “extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched,” Belichick said in a statement posted by the team on Twitter.

Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

Mallett made six starts in nine games with the Texans and two starts in eight appearances with the Ravens. He completed 190 of his 345 attempts in the NFL for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

“Ryan was a part of us,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a Twitter post by the team. “I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of, and enjoying every football day while here.”

“Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us.” Coach Harbaugh offers his condolences after the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/2X71xBxUMD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 28, 2023

In his first start on Nov. 16, 2014, Mallett directed Houston to a 23-7 victory at Cleveland. His first career TD pass was a 2-yarder to defensive end J.J. Watt.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt posted on Twitter. “Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”

