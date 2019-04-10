SECTIONS
Culture WJ Wire
Print

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Secures Book Deal, Set for Fall Release

In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Hudson Institute's 2018 Award Gala in New York.Kevin Hagen / APIn this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Hudson Institute's 2018 Award Gala in New York. (Kevin Hagen / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 10, 2019 at 5:01am
Modified April 10, 2019 at 1:30pm
Print

Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor, has a book deal.

St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that Haley’s book, currently untitled, will come out this fall. According to the publisher, 47-year-old Haley will write about her experiences as ambassador in 2017-18 and her six years before that as governor, sharing “the consequential actions, decisions, confrontations, and behind-the-scenes negotiations that shaped national and world events.”

Haley also will offer “deeply personal” insights and the “challenges” she faced as a woman during her time in government.

“I was blessed to serve during some momentous times as governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,” Haley said in a statement. “There were tragedies and triumphs, but through it all my love for America has only grown. My hope with this book is to give people a unique window into recent history and inspire us toward a better future.”

Financial terms for her book were not disclosed. Haley was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients have included former President Barack Obama and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

TRENDING: Trump Reportedly Preparing New Executive Orders To Clamp Down on Illegal Immigration

Her previous book, “Can’t Is Not an Option,” came out in 2012.

Numerous former Trump administration officials, from James Comey to Omarosa Manigault Newman, have written best-sellers.

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has a book scheduled for 2020.

Often seen as an independent force within the Trump administration, Haley was once one of Trump’s toughest Republican critics.

Do you plan on reading Haley's new book?

She endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for president in 2016 and said Trump was “everything a governor doesn’t want in a president.”

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted, “The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley!”

As ambassador, she differed notably at times from the president’s more isolationist views, but she was one of the few top officials to depart amicably, and voluntarily.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Hits the Campaign Trail To Endorse Nikki Haley’s Daughter

Haley announced last October she was stepping down at the end of 2018 because “it’s good to rotate in other people who can put that same energy and power into it.”

She also said she had no plans to run for president in 2020 and would campaign for Trump, who has since said he will nominate Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, to succeed her at the U.N.

Fellow diplomats praised Haley when she announced she was leaving, but her time at the U.N. coincided with the Trump administration’s withdrawal from numerous international agreements and organizations, including the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate agreement and the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Haley herself clashed with the White House last year when on television she previewed the administration’s planned imposition of a new round of sanctions on Russia.

After the sanctions never materialized, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said she got “ahead of the curve” and suggested she was confused.

“With all due respect, I don’t get confused,” Haley responded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







LeBron, Carmelo, Chris Paul courtside for Wade’s last game
2020 hopeful Castro holds Trump counterrally in San Antonio
Gabbard reaches donor threshold to qualify for Dem debate
LA prepares to mourn in mass for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle
Lawyers: Ex-Obama White House counsel Craig expects charges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×