'Freedom Will Prevail': Trump Ratchets Up Pressure on Communist Cuba with New Sanctions

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor Bay of Pigs veterans in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Evan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor Bay of Pigs veterans in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 23, 2020 at 10:36am
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions on Cuba as he reaffirmed his administration’s “ironclad solidarity” with the Cuban people.

At a White House ceremony recognizing nearly two dozen veterans of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961, Trump said the new steps announced by the Treasury Department will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban government, but go directly to everyday Cubans.

“Today we reaffirm our ironclad solidarity with the Cuban people and our eternal conviction that freedom will prevail over the sinister forces of communism and evil in many different forms,” the president said.

“Today we declare America’s unwavering commitment to a free Cuba.”

The new restrictions are the latest in the Trump administration’s effort to reinstate an economic blockade of Cuba and reverse the Obama administration’s friendly stance toward the communist government.

Cuban-Americans are a crucial voting bloc in Florida, a state critical to Trump’s reelection prospects. Republicans have long dominated with these voters.

Trump recognized the Bay of Pigs veterans at the White House in November 2019, but Wednesday’s ceremony was held as Trump considers Barbara Lagoa, a U.S. appeals court judge of Cuban descent, as a possible successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

