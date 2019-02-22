SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

French bishops agree to compensation for sex abuse victims

FILE - In this Jan.7, 2019 file photo, cardinal Philippe Barbarin, center, takes his seat as he arrives at the Lyon courthouse with his lawyers : Jean-Felix Luciani, 2nd right, and Andre Soulier, right, to attend his trial, in Lyon, central France. Still coming to terms with their responsibility in the clerical sex abuse scandals that have rocked the Catholic church, French bishops have finally accepted the principle of awarding a financial compensation to victims in France. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 12:24am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 12:29am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — A French Catholic Church official says the country’s bishops have “agreed in principle” to provide financial compensation to sex abuse victims whose cases are too old to be taken to court.

Vincent Neymon, the deputy general secretary of the French bishops’ conference, says he hopes a system for making “a financial gesture” to victims will be in place in under a year.

France hasn’t been immune to the clerical abuse scandal that is the topic of a Vatican summit continuing Friday.

The French church had been reluctant to create a victims compensation program like many other national bishops’ conferences but received pressure from people whose cases exceeded the statute of limitations on child sex crimes.

France recently extended the limit from 20 to 30 years after a victim turns 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







French bishops agree to compensation for sex abuse victims
Muslim rebel commanders transform into Philippine officials
Nigeria leader says many feared ‘the worst’ after vote delay
Australia says coal holdups at China ports are not a ban
Curry scores 36 as Warriors hold off Kings 125-123
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×