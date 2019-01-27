French president heads to Egypt on mission to reinforce ties

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is headed to Egypt with a large delegation on a three-day trip to reinforce ties with the Arab world’s most populous country.

He arrives Sunday in the country’s south to visit the temple of Abu Simbel and other archaeological sites, before meeting his counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and signing accords between the two states on Monday.

Macron is accompanied by five government ministers, two dozen representatives from academic, cultural, and scientific fields, and a dozen business leaders. He will dine with local business leaders and meet the heads of Egypt’s Christian and Muslim communities.

The visit is Macron’s first to Egypt since taking office in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

