French prosecutors drop rape case against Luc Besson

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 9:22am
PARIS (AP) — Paris prosecutors say a rape investigation targeting filmmaker Luc Besson has been dropped because of a lack of evidence.

A woman had filed a complaint in May accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and raping her at Le Bristol Paris hotel.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the case was dropped Monday after the investigation didn’t establish evidence of a rape. The lawyers’ firm representing Besson said the filmmaker was satisfied with the prosecutor’s decision and that he had always denied the accusations.

Besson has produced nearly 100 films and written and directed many of them. His films include the “Taken” series, “Subway,” ”The Fifth Element,” ”The Big Blue,” and “Leon.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

