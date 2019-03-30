SECTIONS
Fugitive American Priest Captured in Africa, Faces Trial for Allegedly Abusing Boy

The sun sets on a sign in front of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a file photo from November.(Susan Montoya Bryan / APThe sun sets on a sign in front of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe offices in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a file photo from November. A priest and one-time pastor in Albuquerque who fled the United States decades ago faces a federal trial on charges that he sexually abused a New Mexico boy in the early 1990s at an Air Force base and veterans' cemetery. Arthur Perrault, now retired, has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse and others counts. (Susan Montoya Bryan / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 30, 2019 at 11:49am
Modified March 31, 2019 at 6:44am
A priest who was captured in Morocco after fleeing the U.S. decades ago is facing a federal trial on charges that he sexually abused a New Mexico boy in the early 1990s at an Air Force base and veterans’ cemetery.

The trial of 80-year-old Arthur Perrault is set to begin Monday in Santa Fe with jury selection.

Prosecutors are expected to call dozens of witnesses, including a former deacon, parents and former military members who knew Perrault at the time of the alleged assaults.

Federal authorities have said in court documents that Perrault may have had as many as eight other victims. But the charges against him only involve an alleged victim who was an 11-year-old altar boy. at the time.

The church sent Perrault to New Mexico in the 1960s for treatment at a center for pedophile priests.

He was arrested in 2017 in Tangier, Morocco, where authorities say he had been teaching at an English-language school for children.

Perrault’s case marks a rare federal criminal prosecution of a Catholic priest in the state where dozens of clergy abuse victims have won more than $50 million in settlements from the Santa Fe Archdiocese, which has filed for bankruptcy protection as a result of the lawsuits.

“It’s great he’s finally being held accountable for what he did,” Michael Norris, a spokesman for the group Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, said about Perrault.

“But I’m also disappointed that some of the bishops that allowed him to be shuffled around aren’t being held accountable.”

Perrault returned to the U.S. in September to face charges of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say he abused the boy in 1991 and 1992 at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque and Santa Fe National Cemetery. Both sites are military properties that fall under federal jurisdiction.

The Santa Fe Archdiocese and Perrault’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. In response to a civil case filed against him, Perrault said in a 2016 letter to a New Mexico judge that he denied the abuse allegations.

Church officials in Connecticut sent Perrault to the treatment facility in the secluded mountain town of Jemez Springs north of Albuquerque after he was accused of inappropriately touching young males. The facility was operated by the religious order Servants of the Paraclete.

The facility had treated priests from around the country for decades, many of whom remained in New Mexico after spending time at the center.

In 2016, the Santa Fe Archdiocese published a list of 74 clergy members, including Perrault, who had been credibly accused of sexually abusing children in New Mexico.

The list was made public after decades of pressure from victims and their family members.

Perrault moved to Albuquerque for a teaching post at St. Pius X High School on a recommendation from a psychologist under contract with Servants of the Paraclete.

Federal court documents filed in September contain accounts of Perrault showering boys with gifts and meals before abusing them.

In Albuquerque, he had been a pastor at St. Bernadette parish and an Air Force chaplain. He vanished in 1992, days before an attorney filed two lawsuits against the archdiocese alleging Perrault had sexually assaulted seven children at his parish.

Since September, Perrault has remained in custody despite arguments from his attorney that his health is fragile and he cannot flee the country because he has no passport, family or means of leaving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







