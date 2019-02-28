SECTIONS
Funeral for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim speaks at a news conference after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke, in Syracuse, N.Y. A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life. A funeral will be held on Thursday evening, Feb. 28 for Jorge Jimenez. Police say Coach Jim Boeheim accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 6:21am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 8:14am
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life.

A funeral will be held on Thursday evening for Jorge Jimenez.

Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

He also loved music, dancing and lending a hand to his family and many friends.

Arrastre, who lives in Florida, says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

Jimenez, who lived in the United States for 20 years, was a native of Las Tunas, Cuba.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

