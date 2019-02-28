Funeral for man accidentally hit by Syracuse coach

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New Yorker who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University’s basketball coach is being remembered as family man who loved life.

A funeral will be held on Thursday evening for Jorge Jimenez.

Police say Coach Jim Boeheim (BAY’-hym) accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre tells Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

He also loved music, dancing and lending a hand to his family and many friends.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

Arrastre, who lives in Florida, says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

Jimenez, who lived in the United States for 20 years, was a native of Las Tunas, Cuba.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.