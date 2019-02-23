SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Gale force winds sweep across Adriatic Sea, Croatian coast

Italian Firefighters work near the wreckage of a car which was hit by a tree fallen due to strong winds and had caused the death of the driver in Guidonia, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA Via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 7:22am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 7:52am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — Winds gusting to 50 kilometers (32 miles) per hour toppled trees and walls in Italy Saturday, causing at least three deaths.

Gale force winds also swept across much of the Croatian Adriatic coast, damaging cars and shattering windows and disrupting traffic. Croatia’s weather bureau said Saturday that gusts in the region of the Adriatic port of Split reached 191 kilometers per hour.

Italian news agency ANSA said winds toppled a wall on farmland near Frosinone, central Italy, killing two men in their 70s. State TV RaiNews24 said a driver died when a falling tree crushed his car in Guidonia, a Rome suburb.

Near Naples, a falling tree injured a woman and her teenage daughter.

Port authorities said a Turkish cargo ship ran aground due to strong winds near the Adriatic city of Bari, Rough seas thwarted a tugboat’s efforts to free it.

TRENDING: Poll: Dem 2020 Race Dominated by Two Names Who Are Not Currently Candidates

Gusts forced cancellation of ferries to Capri, Ischia and the Aeolian archipelago, where a rare snowfall dusted the volcano Stromboli.

Several small wind-driven fires have erupted on the central Dalmatian coast. One firefighter was slightly injured while tackling the blaze.

Some streets in Split and surrounding towns have been closed because of flying glass and tiles.

In Bansko, Bulgaria, the men’s World Cup super-G competition was cancelled due to bad weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Opposition leader Juan Guaido says first aid shipment has entered Venezuela from Brazil.
Stars acquire defenseman Lovejoy in trade with Devils
Pentagon chief getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border
Austrian media: Avalanche hits near German border, rescue on
Opposition leader Juan Guaido sends off trucks carrying aid from a Cucuta, Colombia warehouse to Venezuela border.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×