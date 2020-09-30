Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'Game Changer': Trump OKs Long-Awaited Railroad Connecting Alaska to Continental US

President Donald Trump makes his way to Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Sept. 21, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump makes his way to Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Sept. 21, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 29, 2020 at 5:25pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a permit for a proposed rail line connecting Alaska and Canada.

Presidential permits are required for certain cross-border projects.

Trump sent a tweet on Friday announcing his intention to sign the permit for the A2A cross-border line between Alaska and Canada.

TRENDING: Bombshell Allegation: Hillary Created Entire Trump-Russia Hoax To Distract from Email Scandal

Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy thanked Trump on Tuesday and called the permit “a game changer for Alaskans.”

“The rail link between our state, Canada and the rest of the country has been a dream for many generations,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “This is a big win for Alaska and our entire country.”

Trump’s tweet credited what he called a “strong recommendation” by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Don Young, both Republicans.

The 1,600-mile railroad line would connect Alaska to Canada and the continental U.S., according to Mead Treadwell, Alaska vice chair of Alaska to Alberta Railway, the company proposing the project.

Do you support this railroad?

The route would run from Alaska’s Interior region through Canada’s Yukon to Alberta.

Trains would carry passengers and commodities including grain, fertilizer, pipe, containers and sulfur, Treadwell said.

The line would decrease the time required to move products between Asia and North America, Treadwell said.

A presidential permit would boost investor confidence to spend more money on detailed engineering and environmental reviews, Treadwell said.

Sullivan’s office said the project could expand the state’s transportation system, create jobs, lower food costs and “provide greater security for food and supplies.”

RELATED: Sarah Palin Shreds Lisa Murkowski, Then Threatens Primary Run Against Her

Young said in a statement that he has worked with the White House on the project that “will strengthen our country’s already close relationship with Canada and allow us to work hand-in-hand to responsibly develop our resources.”

Democratic Rep. Sara Hannan was the only state legislator to vote against a May 2019 Alaska House resolution encouraging the presidential permit.

Hannan said she did not oppose the railroad, but she is against rail cars possibly carrying Alberta tar sands oil.

“I don’t think we should be encouraging those oil developments because they’re the dirtiest oil we have,” Hannan said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Donald Trump and Melania Trump Announce They’ve Tested Positive for COVID-19
Top White House Official Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Senate Puts Social Media CEOs on Notice with Push for Another Round of Grilling
Facebook Bans Ads Claiming Widespread Mail-In Voter Fraud
Cyclist Suspended for Supporting Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×