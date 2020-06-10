SECTIONS
News
Print

Georgia Sees Huge Influx of Mail-in Ballots in Disastrous Primary

Voters wait in a line that stretched around the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta on June 9, 2020.Steve Schaefer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via APVoters wait in a line that stretched around the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta on June 9, 2020. (Steve Schaefer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 9, 2020 at 9:17pm
Print

The long-standing wrangle over voting rights and election security came to a head in Georgia, where a messy primary offered an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states could face potentially record turnout.

Voters in Georgia saw hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time for Tuesday’s elections.

Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign called it “completely unacceptable,” while President Donald Trump’s top campaign attorney decried “the chaos in Georgia.”

At Trump’s campaign headquarters, senior counsel Justin Clark blamed Georgia’s vote-by-mail push.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushed unprecedented no-fault absentee access, paying to send an application to every Georgian on the active voter rolls. Staff members were not able to process the influx of mail-in ballots, which dwarfed that of the typical primary.

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Begs Businesses To Stay as Major Retailer Mulls Abandoning City

“The American people want to know that the results of an election accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Clark said.

“The only way to make sure that the American people will have faith in the results is if people who can, show up and vote in person.”

Rachana Desai Martin, a Biden campaign attorney, called the scenes in Georgia a “threat” to democracy.

“We only have a few months left until voters around the nation head to the polls again, and efforts should begin immediately to ensure that every Georgian — and every American — is able to safely exercise their right to vote,” she said.

Do you believe mail-in voting is responsible for Georgia's disastrous primary election?

Martin stopped short of assigning blame, but two Georgia Democrats on Biden’s list of potential running mates pointed at Raffensperger, who led the selection of Georgia’s new voting machine system and invited every active voter to request an absentee ballot.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted at Raffensperger about problems in pockets of metro Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor and an Atlanta resident, said “the blame rests solely and squarely on the shoulders of the secretary of state.”

RELATED: A Member of the Bush Family Just Threw His Support Behind Trump

“Georgia has seen this before,” Abrams told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. “Yesterday was the most egregious example.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Raffensperger laid blame elsewhere, noting state law charges counties with on-ground operation of elections.

“It’s really specifically in one or two counties, in Fulton and DeKalb counties, that had these issues today,” Raffensperger said. “It has nothing to do with what we’re doing in the rest of Georgia.”

Raffensperger promised investigations of Fulton’s and DeKalb’s handling of the primary. The Republican speaker of Georgia’s state legislature, meanwhile, called for an investigation of the entire primary process, singling out Fulton County as “particularly” troubling.

Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, has a history of slow vote tabulation. Its local elections chief, Richard Barron, called Tuesday a “learning experience” while alluding to the state’s role in the primary process.

History suggests that both local and state officials, whether in Georgia or elsewhere, could find themselves in the national crosshairs if their election tallies leave the presidency in flux.

“I know that in these hyperpartisan times, half the people will be happy, and the other half will be sad,” Raffensperger said. “But we want to make sure that 100 percent of people know … the election was done fairly and we got the accurate count.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Graham Fights for 4th Term in Record-Setting Senate Race
Missing Children Case Takes Grim Turn in Idaho
Georgia Sees Huge Influx of Mail-in Ballots in Disastrous Primary
As Economy Rebounds, Dems Want To Hand Out COVID Benefits for 6 More Months
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR To Ban Confederate Flags
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×