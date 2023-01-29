National Championship-Winning Quarterback Arrested in Dallas

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

He was later released.

Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles west of Dallas.

There was plenty of social media reaction to the news, of course.

Much of it centered on Bennett’s age. At 25, he’s the same age as some players currently in the NFL. (Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bill defensive player whose near-fatal injury on the field on Jan. 2 united the nation in prayer, for instance, is only 24.)

And some of it was humor about his team’s domination in the championship game.

On Jan. 10, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bennett threw for two touchdowns and ran for two — in the first half.

Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football’s most dominant program.

The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

