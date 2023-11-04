Share
Airport Closed, Flights Canceled After Armed Attack Breaks Through Gate

 By The Associated Press  November 4, 2023 at 2:01pm
The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon.

Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Conversation