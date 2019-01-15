German, Japanese leaders to attend Davos as Trump sits out

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — World Economic Forum executives say government leaders like Germany’s Angela Merkel, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Shinzo Abe of Japan will be among those attending its annual Davos event.

Forum executives offered a preview Tuesday of the Jan. 22-26 gathering of political, business, cultural, academic and other elites, with founder Klaus Schwab saying a “re-moralization” of globalization is needed.

He said globalization produced many “winners” over the last generation or so. “But now we have to look after the losers, after those who have been left behind.”

WEF President Borge Brende said 37 heads of states and government from Europe and Eurasia will attend, joining over 3,000 people on hand.

President Donald Trump had planned to attend but withdrew amid the U.S. government shutdown. Other top U.S. officials are expected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

