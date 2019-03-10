SECTIONS
German rail operator halts trains as storm hits west

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 9:08am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 9:19am
BERLIN (AP) — German train company Deutsche Bahn is halting long-distance and some regional train traffic in the west of the country because of a storm.

The company said Sunday it’s stopping trains at stations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia because several lines have been blocked by trees falling on tracks.

Germany’s meteorological agency DWD has issued a storm warning until late Sunday for large parts of the western and central Germany, with gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph) expected.

A large cargo crane was blown over in Duisburg, partially landing in the Rhine river.

German news agency dpa reported that zoos in Dortmund, Wuppertal and Hamm were also shut as a precaution because of the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

