Germany bans Iran’s Mahan Air amid security concerns

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is banning Mahan Air from landing in the country with immediate effect, citing security concerns and the Iranian airline’s involvement in Syria.

A foreign ministry spokesman said Monday the decision was taken to safeguard Germany’s “foreign and security policy interests.”

Christofer Burger cited increasing evidence of Iranian intelligence activity in Europe.

Burger told reporters in Berlin that the airline has ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and provides military transport flights to Syria. Iran has supported Syria’s President Bashar Assad

The airline has several weekly flights between Tehran and German cities.

The Mahan Air is on a U.S. sanctions list and Washington has long urged allies to ban the airline from their territory.

