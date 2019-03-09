SECTIONS
Germany: Merkel successor backs Macron’s EU call

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting as part of the "great national debate" on ecology matters in Greoux Les Bains, south of France, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, Pool)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 9:25am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 9:37am
BERLIN (AP) — The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is backing French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a stronger European Union.

In an op-ed published Saturday by weekly Welt am Sonntag, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer responded directly to Macron’s appeal Monday with proposals for tackling challenges including populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration.

Several of her ideas are unlikely to find favor in France, however. Kramp-Karrenbauer called for the EU to have a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council — where France currently has its own — and suggested the EU Parliament should stop holding sessions in Strasbourg, France.

The 56-year-old succeeded Merkel as leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union in December. She is considered the front-runner to follow Merkel as chancellor.

