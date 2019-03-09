Germany: Merkel successor backs Macron’s EU call

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is backing French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a stronger European Union.

In an op-ed published Saturday by weekly Welt am Sonntag, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer responded directly to Macron’s appeal Monday with proposals for tackling challenges including populism, economic uncertainty, international security and migration.

Several of her ideas are unlikely to find favor in France, however. Kramp-Karrenbauer called for the EU to have a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council — where France currently has its own — and suggested the EU Parliament should stop holding sessions in Strasbourg, France.

The 56-year-old succeeded Merkel as leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union in December. She is considered the front-runner to follow Merkel as chancellor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.