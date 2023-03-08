Parler Share
News
Search and rescue personnel approaching the partially submerged wreckage of a crashed plane
Search and rescue personnel approach the partially submerged wreckage of a crashed plane in Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida, on March 7, 2023. (WESH video screens shot)

'A Giant Boom': Two Planes Collide in Midair Over Florida

 By The Associated Press  March 8, 2023 at 10:19am
Parler Share

A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriff’s officials said.

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane collided around 2 p.m. Tuesday over Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“All of a sudden it was a giant boom,” Caridad Fernandez, who lives along the lake, told WESH-TV.

“It literally sounded like when a rocket takes off and hits the atmosphere.”

Trending:
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem

Fernandez said she and many of her neighbors in the community about 40 miles southwest of Orlando ran outside.

“We pretty much saw everything hit the water,” Fernandez said.

Numerous rescue workers responded to the scene, where one of the planes was submerged under about 21 feet of water, while the other was partially submerged.

They pulled four bodies from the planes, the sheriff said.

Faith Irene Bake, 24, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, were aboard the fixed-wing plane, which was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College, Judd said.

Both were from Winter Haven.

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Louis C. Defazio, 78, of Fredericksburg, Texas, were aboard the seaplane, which was operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.

Both planes were expected to be removed later Wednesday from the lake, the sheriff said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the two planes to collide.

Related:
New Third Party Awarded 2024 Ballot Spot in Battleground State, Angering Democrats and Anti-Trump Republicans

“Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” Judd said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




New Third Party Awarded 2024 Ballot Spot in Battleground State, Angering Democrats and Anti-Trump Republicans
Wounded Veteran Testifies Before Congress, Has 8-Blistering Words for Biden After Afghanistan 'Catastrophe'
TSA Agents Seize .38-Caliber Pistol from Marvel Actor at Airport
'A Giant Boom': Two Planes Collide in Midair Over Florida
US Auto Regulators Investigating Tesla Over Steering Wheels That Can Fall Off
See more...

Conversation