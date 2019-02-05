Ginsburg Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first public appearance since undergoing lung cancer surgery, attending a concert in her honor given by her daughter-in-law and other musicians.

Ginsburg, 85, had surgery in New York on Dec. 21.

She missed arguments at the court in January, her first illness-related absence in more than 25 years as a justice, and has been recuperating at her home in Washington.

On Monday night, Ginsburg attended a concert at a museum a few blocks from the White House.

It was given by Patrice Michaels, who is married to Ginsburg’s son, James. Michaels is a soprano and composer.

The concert was dedicated to Ginsburg’s life in the law.

The justice sat in the back of the darkened auditorium at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

The National Constitution Center, which sponsored the concert, did not permit photography.

The performance concluded with a song set to Ginsburg’s answers to questions.

In introducing the last song, Michaels said they would “bring our show to a close, but not the epic and notorious story of RBG.”

Ginsburg had two previous bouts with cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

James Ginsburg said before the concert that his mother is walking a mile a day and meeting with her personal trainer twice a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

