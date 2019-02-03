Gladys Knight, Chloe x Halle shine at Super Bowl

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Gladys Knight scored a touchdown with her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 53.

The legend’s voice shined brightly Sunday, as she hit all the right notes ahead of the big game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Noise and controversy surrounded the 74-year-old’s performance since some have boycotted the NFL over treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. While some performers declined participation in the Super Bowl, Knight said she hoped her anthem would unite people.

Before Knight performed, the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle harmonized like a veteran girl group as they sang “America the Beautiful.”

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will headline the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

