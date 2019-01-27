‘Glass’ is No. 1 again, McConaughey’s ‘Serenity’ flops

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is again No. 1 at the box office, while Matthew McConaughey’s tropical noir “Serenity” flopped and Oscar nominees saw only modest bumps.

On a quiet weekend at North American movie theaters, “Glass” easily remained the top film with an estimated $19 million in ticket sales. While not performing quite as well as Shyamalan’s previous release, “Split,” ”Glass” has made $73.6 million in 10 days.

Again in second place was Kevin Hart’s “The Upside.” The comedy co-starring Bryan Cranston grossed $12.2 million in its third weekend.

New releases flopped. The updated King Arthur tale “The Kid Who Would Be King” debuted with just $7.3 million. “Serenity” opened with a mere $4.8 million.

“Green Book” saw the biggest post-nominations bump with $5.4 million in its 11th weekend.

