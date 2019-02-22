SECTIONS
GM extends life of its only Detroit factory until early 2020

FILE - This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors is extending the life of its only Detroit factory until early next year. The plant on the border of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck was to stop making vehicles as of June 1. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 1:08pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 3:02pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is extending the life of its only Detroit factory until early next year.

The plant on the border of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck was to stop making vehicles as of June 1. But the company now says production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 will continue into January of 2020.

The factory is one of five that GM plans to shutter as part of a restructuring to cut costs and reduce underused plants.

In all, GM is shedding about 6,000 factory jobs and another 8,000 salaried positions.

The company says the plant will stay open as it produces a high-performance version of the CT6 and vehicles with its “Super Cruise” advanced driver assist system.

But the plant is likely to close early next year.

GM announced the restructuring plans in November. In addition to the Detroit plant, the company plans to stop making cars and transmissions at factories in Lordstown, Ohio; Oshawa, Ontario; Warren, Michigan; and near Baltimore. The company says it has 2,700 jobs available for factory workers at other U.S. plants.

Technically, the company can’t close the plants without negotiating with the United Auto Workers union, and many workers are hoping their factories can be saved in contract talks that start this summer. But GM says it has too much capacity to build cars as the U.S. market has shifted dramatically to SUVs and trucks.

Union leaders welcomed the extension for the Detroit plant and promised to fight the other closures.

“Let me reiterate that the UAW will leave no stone unturned in seeking to keep your plants open, and we hope today’s news brings a measure of hope as we continue that important work,” President Gary Jones said in a statement Friday.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said about 700 hourly workers remain at the Detroit plant, down from 1,348 in November. Most of those laid off have been placed at other factories, the majority at a pickup truck plant in Flint, Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







