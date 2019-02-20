Google’s Nest hub has a microphone it forgot to mention

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Google says it forgot to mention that it included a microphone in a security product it began selling in 2017, but blames the omission on an error.

When the company’s Nest Secure home alarm system hit the market, its product information didn’t mention a microphone.

As recently as January, the product specs for the system’s Nest Guard hub, which controls home-alarm sensors, still didn’t include any indication of a microphone.

Then, earlier in February, Google noted that its voice assistant feature would be available on the Nest Guard.

Google said in a statement that the microphone wasn’t intended to be a secret and should have been disclosed.

The company said people have to specifically turn on the microphone for it to be listening.

