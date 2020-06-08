SECTIONS
News
Print

GOP Lawmakers Won't Let RNC Ditch North Carolina Without a Fight

In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump participates in a briefing about Hurricane Dorian with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, aboard Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. President Trump demanded May 25, 2020, that North Carolina's Democratic governor sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance.Evan Vucci / APIn this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump participates in a briefing about Hurricane Dorian with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, aboard Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. President Trump demanded May 25, 2020, that North Carolina's Democratic governor sign off “immediately” on allowing the Republican National Convention to move forward in August with full attendance. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 8, 2020 at 10:53am
Print

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are planning to vote this week on a measure that would allow President Donald Trump to speak in front of a full Republican National Convention without some of the restrictions mandated by officials.

Tuesday’s vote will largely be a symbolic one, as the measure will almost assuredly be rejected by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republicans will be unlikely to have the votes to override his veto.

A draft of the bill, authored by Republican state Rep. John Torbett of Gaston and circulated last week by North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, calls for convention events in Charlotte to be held at full capacity, just as Trump had demanded from Cooper.

Cooper refused, saying the convention in August would be scaled down to protect public health.

In response, Trump announced plans to hold his speech elsewhere.

TRENDING: Candace Owens Exposes George Floyd’s Criminal Past, Says She Does Not Support Him as a Martyr

The bill would require attendees to complete both pre-attendance and daily health surveys and have their temperatures taken prior to entry. It would not require face masks or six feet of physical distancing.

“If they choose to gather in close proximity without any protection, they have the option to do that under their own personal responsibility,” said Torbett, who added that restrictions could be added or reduced at a later date.

The Republican National Committee, which runs the convention, is exploring other sites for Trump to speak in front of a full capacity crowd after Cooper’s refusal, but said it plans to keep its official business meetings in Charlotte.

Torbett’s bill is unlikely to garner support among Democratic state lawmakers, who are determined to keep North Carolina under certain restrictions.

Should the RNC hold its national convention in Charlotte?

“I don’t think we should be letting politics supersede how we react to a public health crisis,” House Minority Leader Darren Jackson said.

He later added: “I doubt by late August we’ll be in an area where everything can return to normal. There is a scenario where things can be much improved and you could have a bigger convention, but I don’t know how you make that guarantee today.”

Torbett insisted Trump’s presence is important for local Charlotte businesses looking to recover from a national economic crisis. He said many people think the convention can be carried out “in a healthy fashion and with safety first, just not prescribed by one individual [Cooper].”

A House rules committee originally planned a first vote on the measure on Monday afternoon, but that meeting was later rescheduled to Tuesday, when it will also go to the House floor.

Torbett is expected to bypass the deadline for introducing new bills by gutting and amending a bill introduced last year to revise state motor vehicle laws.

RELATED: Economists Officially Declare US Has Entered Recession, Ending Record Expansion

If the House and Senate approve Torbett’s bill, the plan will make its way to the governor, where it faces an all-but-certain death.

Cooper’s office did not respond to an email requesting comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Set To Resume Rallies, Jump-Start Campaign
GOP Lawmakers Won't Let RNC Ditch North Carolina Without a Fight
Pandemic Did Nothing To Shake America's Trust in Private Health Care, Poll Finds
'You Can't Keep Us Down': NYC Joins Nation's Reopening Effort
McEnany's Mission: Stand By, Defend, Punch Back for Trump
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×