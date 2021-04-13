Login
GOP State Lawmakers Come Out Swinging Against Democratic Socialism with Official Resolution

By The Associated Press
Published April 13, 2021 at 3:27pm
The Florida House denounced democratic socialism on Tuesday with a resolution calling it a threat to American democracy.

Though the resolution has little legal significance, Democrats disavowed the bill.

“Democratic socialism is really no different from socialism itself,” the bill’s Republican sponsor, Rep. Tom Fabricio, said.

During debate, Fabricio argued that the politics espoused by figures like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was wrongheaded and dangerous for American democracy and capitalism.

“Democratic socialism is a slippery slope that does lead to socialism in many nations, and people have died looking to obtain individual liberties that we enjoy here today,” he said.

Sanders’ office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The resolution does not ban any political party or prevent political candidates who identify as a democratic socialist from holding public office or seeking it.

Nevertheless, Democrats have bristled at being described as socialists.

“Social democracy is not socialism, and democratic socialism is not socialism — if it was, there wouldn’t be the modifier. It implies that there is an element of democracy,” Democratic state Rep. Joe Geller said.

The Republican-led House passed the resolution along party lines in a 79-36 vote.

“Are you at all concerned that we are setting a terrible precedent here by cherry-picking political parties for condemnation and candidates — as you mentioned, sitting U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who by the way, almost was the nominee for the Democratic Party in previous elections,” Democratic state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith asked Fabricio.

“No, I do not believe we are setting a dangerous precedent,” Fabricio replied.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
