Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Republican Senate Candidate Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery

Republican Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota stands after being recognized by Vice President Mike Pence at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sept. 24, 2020.Evan Frost / Minnesota Public Radio via AP FileRepublican Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota stands after being recognized by Vice President Mike Pence at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sept. 24, 2020. (Evan Frost / Minnesota Public Radio via AP File)

By The Associated Press
Published October 26, 2020 at 9:55am
P Share Print

Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis was rushed into emergency surgery Monday for a severe internal hernia, just eight days before the election, his campaign announced.

The condition is life-threatening if not treated quickly, the campaign said in a statement.

Lewis, a one-term former congressman best known to Minnesota voters from his days as a conservative talk radio host, is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

Campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in the statement that Lewis experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to an emergency room.

“Prior to being taken to the operating room, Jason was in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans,” Szymanski said.

TRENDING: Biden Lets the Truth Slip, Introduces Himself as 'Kamala's Running Mate'

He said the campaign would release further information as it became available.

Smith tweeted well-wishes to Lewis for “a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.”

Lewis has been all in for President Donald Trump during the campaign.

He has stressed their common opposition to coronavirus restrictions, support for law and order in the state where George Floyd was killed, and the need to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.

Trump has returned the love with frequent name-checks at recent rallies in Minnesota.

Lewis was part of the welcoming committee when Trump arrived in Minneapolis on his most recent visit, and he got to fly with Trump on Air Force One.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll gave Smith a 9-point lead over Lewis, the same margin that the same poll gave Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Trump in Minnesota. And the race isn’t showing up on major handicappers’ lists of Senate seats likely to flip.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Justice Department Zeroes In On Cuomo's COVID Cover-Up
Virtual Nobody: Author of Infamous Anti-Trump NYT Op-Ed Revealed
Outlaw Country Music Pioneer Billy Joe Shaver Dead at Age 81
Eastern European Conflict Spirals Out of Control Again with 'Inhumane' Rocket Attack on Hospital
Satellite Photos Show Disturbing Development in Iran
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×