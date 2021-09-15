Share
News
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters in Costa Mesa, California, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated a recall effort Tuesday.
Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters in Costa Mesa, California, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated a recall effort Tuesday. (Ashley Landis / AP)

Gavin Newsom Survives Recall Election, But Larry Elder Promises Supporters 'We Are Going to Win the War'

 By The Associated Press  September 15, 2021 at 12:34am
Share

A defiant Larry Elder conceded his fight to become California’s next governor Tuesday but indicated his first campaign might not be his last. “Stay tuned,” the Republican talk radio host told supporters.

Shortly after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom easily beat back a recall effort to remove him from office, Elder told a cheering crowd that “we may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war.”

Incomplete election results had Elder far ahead among the 46 candidates who had hoped to replace Newsom if the recall succeeded. However, most networks called the race shortly after polls closed, with the recall effort losing by almost 69 percent of the vote to 31 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Newsom will face reelection next year, and there has been speculation Elder could be in the running again. Elder referred to himself as a “former radio host,” suggesting his career was headed in a new direction.

Last week, Elder conspicuously didn’t answer directly when asked if he would consider a 2022 rematch against Newsom, who already has said he plans to seek a second term.

Trending:
Watch: Biden's Ugly Coughing Repeatedly Interrupts Entire Speech Rallying for Gavin Newsom

Elder, a 69-year-old lawyer and author, could have become the state’s first black governor. He spent part of his concession speech arguing that racial divisions in the U.S. are wildly overblown.

He referred to the “bogus Black Lives Matter movement,” restated his doubts about “systemic racism” and said, “We know what the real problems are, and they have nothing whatever to do with racism.”

Appearing to address his critics, Elder added, “All they want is Black people to think about is oppression, that you are under siege, that you are a victim. Really? In 2021, after we elected the first black president?”

He urged supporters to be “gracious in defeat” but spent much of his half-hour speech ridiculing Newsom’s leadership and character and faulting him for rising crime, an unchecked homeless crisis and housing costs that are out of reach for many working-class families.

Do you think Larry Elder should run again for California governor?

Elder sounded at times as if a campaign was starting, not ending.

“This is what we’re facing: rising crime, declining quality of our public schools,” he said. “Rolling brownouts. Water shortages. … I can’t think of anything that this man has done in the last two years that suggests he deserves another day in office.”

And he argued that his campaign had pressured California Democrats to change direction.

“We are forcing them now to pay attention to the problem of homelessness. We are forcing them now to do a better job on schools,” Elder said.

In the race, Newsom highlighted many of Elder’s positions that leftists Californians despise, including his criticism of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on abortion and his promise to erase state vaccine and mask mandates.

Related:
GOP Rep Reveals His Team Has Helped Elderly American Couple Escape Afghanistan After Weeks of Taliban Torment

But Elder said he is working to bridge differences and solve problems.

“I’m a uniter,” he said. “We are going to bring this country together.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Gavin Newsom Survives Recall Election, But Larry Elder Promises Supporters 'We Are Going to Win the War'
Breaking: Biden Goes Full Tyrant, Announces Vaccine Mandate for Employers with Over 100 Employees
As the Biden Administration Copes with Its Afghanistan Crisis, Now It Must Also Contend with Child Trafficking
Afghan Translator Who Fled His Country Fears for the Family He Was Forced to Leave Behind
Woman Forced to Surrender Exotic Pet She Had Living in Her New York City Apartment: Be Glad You Were Not Her Neighbor
See more...

Conversation