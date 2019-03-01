SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Governor: No reason to think Amazon might reconsider plan

This photo shows a portion of an open letter published in the Friday, March 1, 2019 edition of The New York Times, signed by a group of business leaders, elected officials and others, urging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to reconsider the decision to abandon building a headquarters in New York City. The deal would have had Seattle-based Amazon redevelop a site in the Long Island City section of the Queens borough of New York, for one of two new headquarters. The company expected to base 25,000 jobs there. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 11:18am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 11:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his efforts to get Amazon back on board with a New York headquarters have not worked — but he doesn’t want the failed Amazon deal to drive other companies away.

The Democratic governor said Friday that he has spoken to Amazon executives in the two weeks since they pulled the plug on a planned secondary headquarters in New York and that they did not indicate they might reconsider.

Cuomo was interviewed on WNYC radio the day an open letter from business leaders appeared in The New York Times urging Amazon not to abandon the New York plans. Amazon officials have not commented on the appeal.

Cuomo said the letter is intended to let other companies to know that New York is “open for business.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Bernie 2.0: More professional and more personal
Rare sea creature washes ashore in Southern California
House Democrats to maintain GOP ban on ‘earmarks’
Bryce Harper has Phillies thinking October baseball
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×