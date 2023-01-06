Parler Share
A crime scene is taped off at a church after a non-fatal incident in Nashville on Nov. 26. On Thursday, Metro Nashville Police killed Grammy Award winner Mark Capps during an encounter at his home, an agency spokesman said. (AP / Jonathan Mattise)

Grammy Winner Accused of Assault and Kidnapping Gets Fatally Shot During Encounter with Police

 By The Associated Press  January 6, 2023 at 8:51am
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, during an encounter Thursday at the man’s home in the Hermitage neighborhood, agency spokesman Don Aaron said.

Officers had gone to the home to arrest Capps on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, Aaron said.

Capps’ 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint early Thursday, police said.

“The victims said that Capps awakened them at 3 a.m., gathered them in the living room at gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave,” Aaron said.

They told police he repeatedly threatened to kill them if they tried to call anyone, but they escaped when he fell asleep. They went to police, and arrest warrants were issued in the afternoon, Aaron said.

When three SWAT officers went to the home to arrest Capps, he opened the front door armed with a pistol, and Officer Kendall Coon yelled at him to show his hands, Aaron said.

“Officer Coon deemed that Capps’ movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” Aaron said.

Capps died at the scene.

Video of the shooting appears to show the door of the home opening, and an officer can be heard yelling “Show me your hands” before firing seconds later.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will probe the shooting. The Nashville Police Department will conduct an administrative review of the tactics and interactions used to determine whether they meet departmental standards.

Capps’ website says he is a multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning engineer/mixer/producer. He won four Grammys for his work on polka albums, and his website lists several other albums on which he’s done mixing and engineering work.

Capps had worked with artists such as Alabama, the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Brooks & Dunn and Barry Manilow, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Conversation