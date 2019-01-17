Grammys performers: Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Album of the year nominees Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone will perform at next month’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay will also hit the stage at the Feb. 10 event. The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Others battling Cardi B, Musgraves, Monae and Malone for album of the year are Drake, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and the Kendrick Lamar-curated “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Lamar is the top contender with eight nominations, followed by Drake, who is up for seven awards. Carlile and Drake’s frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods, while Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Childish Gambino scored five nominations each.

