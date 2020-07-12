SECTIONS
Elvis Presley's Grandson Dead at Age 27, Lisa Marie 'Beyond Devastated'

Picture of Lisa Marie Presley and Son Benjamin KeoughPeople/ Facebook screen shotLisa Marie Presley 'Heartbroken' After Death of 27-Year-Old Son Benjamin Keough (People/ Facebook screen shot)

By The Associated Press
Published July 12, 2020 at 4:58pm
The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement.

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough.

She also had twins from another marriage.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

